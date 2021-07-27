Judge will decide whether Mahoney can run for mayor again

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – The ongoing disagreement and uncertainty about whether Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney can seek another four-year term next year is headed to court.

On a 3-2 vote, city commissioners agreed to have a judge interpret and rule on an ordinance to determine if Mahoney will be prevented from seeking re-election next June. The ordinance says a commissioner can only serve three terms as commissioner and one as mayor.

City Attorney Erik Johnson says the mayor has hit his term limit and will not be able to run for re-election. However, Mahoney and his attorney argue the ordinance, approved 19 years ago, is not clear and the decision should not be made by a judge. He said if the ordinance is “ambiguous” he thinks that is a disservice.

Johnson said one option could allow Mahoney to run again if the city commissioners cleared up the language involving elected terms.