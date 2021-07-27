North Dakota murder suspect being sought in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – Moorhead police are searching for a murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

25-year old Oscar Ortiz is wanted for a shooting death in Kildeer, North Dakota on Sunday.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation contacted Moorhead Police early this morning(Tuesday) regarding Ortiz. The BCI believes he was picked up in the area of the 3600 block of 8th Street South. Officers spotted Ortiz as he ran from the area. His vehicle was later found on Rivershore Drive.

Despite a K9 track and the use of the Moorhead drone team, he has not been found. It’s not known if Ortiz is still in the area or if he may have been picked up by someone else. A female friend was found and taken into custody.

He’s described as Hispanic, 5′-5″, 160 pounds wearing blue jeans and either a long sleeve blue t-shirt or no shirt.

Property owners in the area are asked to check their surveillance equipment for any sign of Ortiz.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.