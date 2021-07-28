Former Bison QB Lance Signs Second Biggest Contract in Draft Class

Deal worth four years, 34.1 million

SANTA CLARA, Cali. — Just before the San Francisco 49ers took the field together for the first time as a team, their first round draft pick was getting his money. Quarterback Trey Lance signed a four-year, 34.1 million dollar deal all guaranteed. The former Bison receives 22 million of that amount up front as a signing bonus.

The contract is the second biggest among all rookies taken in this year’s draft.

If he wanted to Lance could buy the moon, live on a yacht the rest of his life or purchase 60 thousand years worth of ice cream.