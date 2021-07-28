One person dead in car-semi crash near Glyndon

GLYNDON, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – One person is dead following the collision of a car and a semi-truck at an intersection east of Glyndon shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The State Patrol says the car was eastbound on 28th St. North when it ran into the side of the semi which was southbound on Highway 9.

The car’s driver, a 41-year old woman from Bejou, Minnesota died at the scene. The semi driver, from Lake Park, Minn., was not injured.

The crash shut down Highway 9 for several hours.