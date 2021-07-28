Street food fair helps raise money for Gigi’s Playhouse

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A food vendor luncheon at Archer Real Estate is helping aid the redevelopment of Gigi’s Playhouse.

The Down Syndrome achievement center was destroyed in a fire in May.

Fourteen food vendors joining forces in a street fair food sampling competition to raise funds for Gigi’s.

The free food event encouraged donations with a goal of raising $10,000 that is expected to be matched by the Engelstad Foundation.

“It’s absolutely humbling for how much the community has stepped in the last almost three months. We lost everything in the building and all of our materials in our playhouse. We’ve really relied on our community to help make us whole again and to really help us through our capital campaign ‘rise together to rebuild our playhouse,” Gigi’s Playhouse Executive Director, Heather Lorenzen said.

If you want to donate to Gigi’s Playhouse click here.