Vehicle owner helps lead Fargo police to car prowler

FARGO (KVRR) – A man was arrested in south Fargo Tuesday night after police say the owner of a vehicle caught him inside his car.

Police were sent to the 1300 block of 13 ½ St. S. on a report of a car prowler. The owner found the man inside his vehicle and confronted him.

After the suspect took off, the vehicle’s owner provided dispatch with a detailed description of the man and his direction of travel.

Police tracked down 24-year-old Cameron Redroad, who was arrested for preventing arrest, assault on a peace officer, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, refusing to halt and two open warrants.