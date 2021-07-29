Get your groove on at the Fargo Blues Festival starting Friday

The Fest will take place at Newman Outdoor Field

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) The 26th Annual Fargo Blues Festival is happening Friday and Saturday at Newman Outdoor field.

This year’s lineup consists of 13 bands that will be performing on the big stage.

Names like John Mayall, Samantha Fish, Mississippi Heat, and Vella are some of the headliners for the festival.

There will be 40 food and beer stands for people to come out and enjoy while they listen to the music.

“The nice thing about this is you come out here and you bring your lawn chair you sit down and take your sandals off an you rub your feet on the grass and kick back with a cold beverage and listen to some of the best blues in the nation,” said Bryan Shinn.

Tickets can be purchased at fargoblues.com and the event kicks off Friday afternoon at one.