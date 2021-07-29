Man sentenced in shooting death of former Lake Park police chief

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KDLM) – An Ogema, Minn. man will serve more than 6 years in prison after being found guilty of shooting and killing a retired Lake Park police chief.

Morris Dodd Jr., who was found guilty of 2nd degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Jay Nelson was sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison.

Nelson, the former Lake Park police chief was hunting in November, 2018 when he was shot while driving on the Yellowhead Trail in West Sugarbush Township.

Dodd denied he knew he had shot Nelson, admitting he had fired a shot to spook a fawn and said he was scared to turn himself in after seeing news reports, knowing he was not allowed to own a gun because of a felony sex charge.