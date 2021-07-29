Teachers And Fargo School Board Reach Tentative 2-Year Contract Agreement

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo teachers and the school board have reached a tentative two-year contract agreement.

Board member Jim Johnson says the contract contains a “modest” pay increase.

Johnson says the two sides have also agreed to form a committee with representatives of the board and teacher’s union to formulate a new compensation model that should help retain and recruit teachers.

The contract agreement must be approved by the school board and the Fargo Education Association.