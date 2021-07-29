United Way reaches 6,000 backpack goal during school supply drive

"They provide students with confidence when they throw them on their shoulders and it gets them excited about going back to school,"

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Essentia Health is helping United Way of Cass-Clay make sure no student is left behind with a big donation.

Through generous community support, United Way of Cass-Clay is announcing they have reached their goal in helping students enrolled within Cass-Clay schools.

“We met our goal of equipping 6,000 local K-12 students with backpacks. That all came from individual support from our community, corporate support and then we learned that Essentia Health in Fargo stepped up by all the remaining supplies that we needed”.

Those supplies include; over 500 backpacks, binders, and loose leaf paper.

“We’re just here to be a part of the community and to say thank you. It’s important that all of the children and grandchildren get a fresh start and this is important and they’re excited. I love seeing these kiddos pick these up.”

McShane says the supply drive not only helps students focus while learning in the classroom, but it helps their self esteem as well.

“We hear from teachers that backpacks are so much more than the supplies that they carry. They provide students with confidence when they throw them on their shoulders and it gets them excited about going back to school.”

McShane says while students are excited for their new goods, parents also receive a sense of relief as the drive helps reduce monetary expenses.

“That’s what this program is for to help those families in need to be able to get these resources and to hopefully take off a little bit of the challenges that they might have to fulfill financially in other areas. By providing this resource they can pay for other bills or provide their students with a new pair of shoes.”

McShane says anyone interested in receiving supplies from the drive must provide proof of student enrollment within a Cass or Clay county school.

The backpacks will be handed out in the Scheels Arena parking lot next Monday through Thursday.

More information on the school supply drive can be found here.