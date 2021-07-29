Wentz Setting “High Expectations” With Colts in Year One

Wentz address the media at Colts Training Camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Carson Wentz era with the Indianapolis Colts is underway as their new QB1 took the field for the first time with all his teammates at training camp.

Wentz is part of a win-now team. The Colts went 11-5 last season and made the playoffs, however, Indy hasn’t claimed an AFC South title or win back to back postseason games since 2013.

Expectations are for the former Bison to be the focal point and turn that around especially inheriting an offense who was 10th in total yards and 9th in scoring. In the first 7-on-7 drill, the pro bowler completed 12 of 20 passes.

It’s not the perfect start, however, Wentz is embracing the new role.

“I’ve always been wired that way to have high expectations. Coming in here in the spring, I could feel it,” Wentz said. “Right after the trade, the culture was just different. It’s a family and truly feels like one. Football its always talked about in the locker room. It’s a family it’s always a family but something feels different here and even in the community and you guys. Everyone is just supporting and encouraging each other.”

Wentz also said this wasn’t the first time other than OTA’s working with the receivers, he invited some down to his house in Texas a few times over the summer.