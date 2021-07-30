Fergus Falls man under arrest for child endangerment

FERGUS FALLS, MN (KVRR) — Fergus Falls police say a 56 year old resident is under arrest in connection with injuries to an 11 year old child.

Police along with EMT’s were called to the 1100 block of Mill Street at 8:52 am Friday morning.

It was reported that an 11 year old slipped, fell and suffered a head injury.

Officers on the scene felt the injuries were inconsistent with what was being described.

Investigators went to the scene and to the hospital where the child was taken.

The investigation found the child had been assaulted by an adult who lived at the same address.

Reggie Charles Bethel was arrested for Assault in the First Degree, Malicious Punishment of a Child and Felony Child Endangerment.

He’s being held at the Otter Tail County Jail.

The investigation into incident is on going.