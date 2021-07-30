John Silviano’s Hitting Streak Cemented In Redhawks History

The lefty batter registered a 27-game hitting streak that ended on July 27th

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – John Silviano’s Redhawk career is still young, but the 27-year old is turning heads the way a seasoned vet would.

“Just trying to be consistent, man,” he said. “Just come out here, be consistent everyday, try to give me team a chance to win, try to help, contribute as much as I can.”

In a way, he is. The Florida native was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 13th round of the 2012 MLB draft, as a catcher. Eventually, he ended up in the Marlins system, and that’s when things began to change.

“It kind of got jammed up when I was going to high A,” he said. “I went and played outfield for a whole year in the minors, same thing when I was trying to go to Double AA, the outfield was kind of getting packed so then I went and played for first for a whole year.”

Silviano moved around in the field, and some more across teams. He had stints in the Southern League and with the Saints the past two years. Then he was Fargo-Moorhead bound.

“If he just makes contact, he will get a lot of hits because the way his swing is, he’s obviously really strong, got a lot of power,” said manager Chris Coste. “Him making contact leads to more hits than your average guy.”

Going all the way back to June 27th, that’s been exactly the case. From that time to July 25th, there wasn’t a single game he went hitless. The platoon player tied Chad Akers’ franchise record 27-game hitting streak. Along the way, he tried not to think about it.

“I didn’t even know what we were at,” Silviano said. “I knew that we had been going for a little bit now and I was just kind of trying to pay it no mind. My dad stop calling me about; we stopped talking.”

Though the is no longer active, Silviano heads into the weekend leading the team in homers (14), carrying the fifth most hits (73) and fourth most RBIs (46).