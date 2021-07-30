NDSU Football Knows Nothing Comes Easy After Missing Main Goal in the Spring

Bison coming in to fall with new mindset and chip on their shoulder

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State football as a program fell short of the one goal every year that wasn’t achieved winning an fcs championship. It was just the eighth time in ten years that happened and the first since 2016. One reason for the spring playing out the way it did was youth.

32 redshirt or true freshman saw reps and 15 started by the beginning of the playoffs.

The biggest takeaway head coach Matt Entz had from that ending, which gave those players valuable experience, made them realize nothing comes easy.

“It created a sense of urgency,” Entz said. “Our leaders have done an outstanding job about 15-16 seniors now with a number more returning, I think what it did. We were extremely young. We had a roster of about 8o players and 60 were in their first or second year. Those kids have gone through the process and understand what it takes. Fortunately, now the biggest thing is just because you wear the green and yellow it doesn’t mean you win games.”

The Bison are picked to finish second with ten preseason all-conference selections.