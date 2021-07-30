Red Lake police officer’s funeral set for Monday

(Thin Blue Line USA)

RED LAKE, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – The funeral for a Red Lake tribal police officer who was killed while on duty is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Officer Ryan Bialke was shot while responding to a call tuesday morning in redby. The service will be at Red Lake Humanities Center with burial in Bemidji.

The 37-year-old Bialke was married with four children.

David Donnell Jr. faces federal charges of second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.