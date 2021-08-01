Ladies Day at the Horse Park

FARGO, ND (KVRR) — Sunday was Ladies Day at the North Dakota Horse Park for the races.

Women were welcomed to wear their finest derby hats and received free admission to the races.

Many showed up with their colorful attributions and were able to enjoy a nice day watching horses.

Ladies were also able to enter contests with their hats.

“She looks gorgeous today,” said Michael Murphy.

“I love yellow and it’s just as bright and shiny and just reminds me of a very good day so it can bring luck to the horses,” said Amber Murphy.

The winners of the contests received designer purses.