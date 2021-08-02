LIVE: Golden Drive Reimagines Largest Event Of The Year

The Relief Event Replaces Golden Drive's Community Event

Golden Drive’s biggest event of the year is making some permanent changes with the hopes of collecting even more supplies for people experiencing homelessness in our region.

The big annual Community Event at Bonanzaville was replaced with a more low-key drive called the Relief Event.

After COVID forced the change last year, Golden Drive said it was so successful they’re keeping it for this year.

Anyone can drop off non-perishable food, hygiene and baby supplies Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the West Fargo police and fire departments.

The event runs through August 16th.

Golden Drive’s Sue Baron is hoping for record donations in part because she says the need has intensified during the pandemic.

Baron says, “There’s more of a need definitely, especially with food. People are having real struggles with their bills. It’s just taking a bad situation and making it worse.”

Golden Drive will also be collecting supplies at Tuesday’s Night to Unite in West Fargo, where you can sign up to win a $50 gift card if you bring a donation.

Find a list of items they’re looking for by clicking here.