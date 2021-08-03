Chase opens its first bank branch in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The first Chase Bank branch in North Dakota has opened its doors in Fargo.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Gov. Doug Burgum were in town to celebrate the grand opening.

The roughly 3,300 square foot branch on 13th Avenue South employs 10 people.

That includes tellers and specialists available to give financial advice.

The branch also has multiple ATMs, including one outside of the branch, made for debit card holders to access outside of business hours.

“I’m really proud to see that we’re still building branches. Right now, we’re part of a 400 branch expansion into all 48 states. Today marked that day where we opened up in Montana, South Dakota, and North Dakota,” said Chase Market Director Andy Gahan.

Chase plans on opening two more branches in Fargo later this year.