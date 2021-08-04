Breckenridge, Minn. pilot walks away from Ohio airplane crash

Cropduster crash 8/4/2021

WOOSTER, Ohio – A Breckenridge, Minn. man sustained minor injuries when the crop-dusting airplane he was flying struck some power lines and trees before it crashed in the front yard of a home in northeastern Ohio.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Tyler James Vold of Breckenridge was able to walk away from the wreck.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, as the plane was dusting a farm field.

No one on the ground was injured. The plane just missed hitting the home. It eventually ended nose up against a tree in the yard.