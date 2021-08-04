Civil Trial Underway Against Darren Patterson & The Hotel Donaldson For Fatal Punch

FARGO, N.D. — A civil trial is underway in Fargo in the case of a man who threw a fatal punch outside of the Hotel Donaldson in 2017.

The victim’s wife, Jenny Grant, and Chris Sang are suing the HoDo and Darren Patterson for damages.

A punch from Patterson fatally wounded James Grant on the sidewalk outside the bar.

Sang suffered a serious brain injury in the fight.

Patterson pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in 2018 and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He was released after serving 15 months.

Jenny Grant took the stand to talk about her late husband.

“Jamie was, he was awesome. He was so kind and compassionate and funny and brilliant, caring,” she told the court.

Grant and Sang’s trial against Patterson and the HoDo is expected to last a week.