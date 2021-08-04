Face coverings, vaccinations not required, but encouraged at MSUM

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota State University Moorhead says there are no plans to require face coverings when students return for the new academic year. The policy is different from the University of Minnesota, which has an indoor mask requirement, regardless of vaccination status.

In an email to students, MSUM says its policy is subject to change if new guidelines are issued.

“We will be prepared to move to a mask requirement according to guidance from the CDC and Minnesota State system office.”

“Mask requirements will return if our community transmission is considered substantial or high risk. Clay County is currently not in the substantial or high-risk category and we will continue to monitor the transmission levels. If we reach that threshold, MSUM will communicate and implement a mask requirement for indoor, public settings.”

MSUM also says vaccinations will not be required.

“While we are not requiring vaccination to return to campus, we strongly encourage you to get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19. Please note that vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant.”