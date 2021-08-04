LIVE: Still Time To Sign Up For Fargo Heart Walk

Fargo Heart Walk Director Expects Record Crowd For 2021

We are just one day away from the return of the American Heart Association Fargo Heart Walk.

The walk starts Thursday, August 5th at 5 p.m. at Urban Plains Park in South Fargo.

You can still sign up a team for free.

You can go to FargoHeartWalk.org or by downloading the Heart Walk app on Android and iPhone.

The American Heart Association is expecting record crowds this year after last year’s Heart Walk went virtual.

That makes since, since heart and stroke issues have impacted almost everyone.

Race Director Jessica Lundgren says, “If you think about it, everyone’s been affected by heart disease and stroke. That’s the mission of the American Heart Association, to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.”

KVRR is a proud sponsor of the Heart Walk. KVRR’s Adam Ladwig will be an emcee at the event.