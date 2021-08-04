Murder Suspect Arrested After Weeks-Long Manhunt

Eric Reinbold Accused Of Stabbing His Wife To Death

RED LAKE COUNTY, Minn. — The Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in the murder of his wife who’s been the subject of a manhunt for several weeks is in custody this morning.

44-year-old Eric Reinbold was arrested without incident at 12:30 Wednesday morning on a wooded rural property north of Oklee and is being held in the Pennington County Jail in Thief River Falls. No further information is being released at this time.

Reinbold is accused of stabbing his wife to death on July 9th at their rural Oklee home. A ten-thousand-dollar reward was being offered for his arrest.