NDSU alum Payton Otterdahl finishes 10th in Olympics shot put

TOKYO (KVRR) – Minnesota native and former Bison track and field athlete Payton Otterdahl finishes his first Olympics in 10th place in the shot put with a throw of 66 feet 26 inches.

That’s well below his personal best throw of 71 feet 11 inches at the Olympic trials. Otterdahl threw 68 feet 7 inches in the preliminary round.

The top eight throwers got an additional three throws in the Olympic finals. That includes the world record holder Ryan Crouser of the United States who threw an Olympic record throw of 75 feet 2 3/4 inches. He was in first place as of 10:00 PM central time. The USA’s Joe Kovacs was in second at the same time.

