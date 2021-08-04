Sanford Health dealing with attempted cyber security incident

Sanford Health says at this time, no known patient, resident or employee personal or financial information has been compromised.

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Sanford Health, including the Fargo facilities, are dealing with an attempted cyber security incident.

In a statement from Sanford Health President and CEO Bill Gassen, he says Sanford Health has experienced an attempted cyber security incident, and we are taking aggressive measures to contain the impact.

Gassen goes on to say providing patients with exceptional care is our top priority.

“We are doing everything possible to minimize disruption.”

Sanford Health says at this time, no known patient, resident or employee personal or financial information has been compromised.

IT security experts are assisting in the response, and federal authorities have been notified.