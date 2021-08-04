Wahpeton Legion Ends Three-Year Absence From Regionals

Play in Wisconsin this weekend

WAHPETON, N.D. — In a winner take-all game for the North Dakota Class A Legion baseball title, Wahpeton came out victorious over Jamestown booking their ticket to the division II central plains regional this weekend in Waupun, Wisconsin..

It ends a three-year postseason drought for Post 20. Last time the program made it this far was 2018, the sixth time under head coach Chris Kappes.

Kappes set a goal for his team before the season to make the state tournament. After 36 wins and earning the number one seed, that goal was achieved.

“The team chemistry has been phenomenal. These guys come to practice everyday working hard. Coachable and wanting to get better,” Kappes said. “They never quit and its everything a coach can ask for. The moment is never to big for them. They’ve been in some huge games and when you play in big games, nerves are a normal thing. Sometimes it’s adrenaline more than nerves. Them playing in several of those games, they come into it as and don’t get me wrong they know the importance of the game to them it’s just another ball game.”

Wahp will take on the state champs from Wisconsin in their opening game.