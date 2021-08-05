Country Music Fans Rejoice As WE Fest Gets Underway In Detroit Lakes

One of the region's most anticipated concerts is back and in full swing

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — WE Fest is back to fun in 2021 and better than ever.

“WE Fest is a celebration of music,” said Matt Mithun.

“Country’s largest camping and country music festival here in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.” Mark Bjerke said.

WE Fest is anticipating thousands of people to pour into the gates this year and enjoy the sounds of country music. The three-day festival features Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton and Kellie Pickler will be the emcee.

“Music alone is pretty important it’s good for the soul people need to be put and enjoy themselves a little bit it’s been a tough year,” Matt Mithun said.

“I am hearing from the people around here is that they are happy that it is back and are happy to hear music form Soo Pass Ranch,” Mark Bjerke said.

The outdoor festival encourages anyone who is concerned about COVID-19 can wear a mask to feel safe.

You don’t have to wear a mask, show proof of a negative test or vaccination to attend.

People in the community are excited WE Fest is back and feel that it will boost the economy of the tourist city.

“They are glad to see the people coming into the community and actually boasting their economic impact. Detroit Lakes is a resort town and this is a resort destination,” said Mark Bjerke.

“Good again. Last year it was tough. It was tough all around so many businesses struggled last year but i think the town is feeling the positive impact this year certainly,” Matt Mithun stated.

“It’s the family atmosphere the word I keep hearing around here is reunion. Your reunion with people that they know that worked here people who they camped with everything from sponsors tp attendees to the vendors and workers its a big reunion and we have a big reunion weekend coming up,” stated Mark Bjerke.

Florida Georgia Line headlined Thursday night.

For more information you can visit wefest.com