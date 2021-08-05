Fargo Heart Walk brings people together to promote heart-healthy lifestyles

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo Heart Walk is bringing people back together to promote heart-healthy lifestyles.

“We need a lot of advocacy,” said Leslee Williams.

Leslee founded the nonprofit There Is A Solution Inc. after surviving two strokes.

“I went in for an angiogram on my brain and when I went in, I stroked in recovery. So, I literally went in as Leslee, came out as stranger,” she recalled.

Heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases cause one in three deaths in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Leslee says she’s at the Fargo Heart Walk to help spread awareness and advocate for survivors of stroke and other diseases.

“The American Heart Association’s mission is to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. So, we know that if you are eating smart, moving more, paying attention to ways that you can reduce stress in your life, those are all good things in your life,” said Chrissy Meyer with the American Heart Association. “We like to think of the Heart Walk as being our mission in motion.”

The AHA says walking is one of the best things people can do to better their health.

KVRR’s Adam Ladwig is emceeing this year’s event. “I know I have a history of heart and stroke issues in my family,” Ladwig said.

Although it’s never too late to live a heart-healthy lifestyle, the foundations begin at a young age.

“I think that it’s great to keep healthy and stay active. I love walking. I’m a runner myself,” said 14-year-old Jocelyn Birklid.

It’s not too late to help ensure everyone in North Dakota has the opportunity to live longer, healthier lives.

Donate to the American Heart Association by clicking here.