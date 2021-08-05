Olympic medalists Suni Lee, Grace McCallum return home to Minnesota

Family and friends greet Olympic gymnasts Suni Lee and Grace McCallum as they arrive home to Minnesota from Tokyo. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The 2020 Tokyo Olympics wrap up Sunday, but family, friends and fans welcomed Olympic medalists Suni Lee and Grace McCallum home to Minnesota on Thursday.

The gymnasts touched down at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday afternoon and were greeted by a large crowd at the baggage claim, including some of their fellow gymnasts at their home gyms Midwest Gymnastics and Twin City Twisters.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said a parade for Lee is planned for Sunday from 3-5 p.m.

Isanti, McCallum’s hometown, will be celebrating her on Saturday with the mayor declaring it Grace McCallum Day in the city.

The praise for St. Paul gymnast Sunisa Lee continued on Friday after her gold medal win during the Olympics, with everyone from her local nail salon to members of Congress joining in.

McCallum and Lee won silver medals in the team event. Lee also took home the coveted individual all-around gold medal as well as a bronze on the uneven bars.