Over 1,000 Backpacks Given To Schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After a successful end to their school supply drive, United Way of Cass-Clay is ensuring students who could not make the event are still equipped with all the learning essentials they may need.

After four days full of students getting ready to head back to the classroom, United way of Cass clay is ending their school supply drive giveaway by ensuring leftover materials fall into the right hands.

“We have partnership with the Fargo public schools, Moorhead, West Fargo and across all the districts in Cass and Clay county. The backpacks that are going out are all of the remaining backpacks that will still be available for local students. If a child arrives this fall without the supplies or a backpack they need they’ll be right within their district and available to them,” United Way Community Engagement Director, Tiffany McShane said.

A return partnership between one local organization is helping ensure more than 1,000 leftover backpacks filled with supplies will get to K-12 schools across the FM metro.

“It’s really a great event, this is our second year being a part of this and just getting those backpacks out into the hands of kids within the local community and just having all the supplies there available for them to kick off the school year,” RDO Truck Center’s General Manager, Nick Nelson said.

Other than schools, part of the distribution will also go towards areas where need is prevalent.

“We try to look at this program as how we can break down as many barriers as possible for families. In addition to the school district we’ve also made backpacks available for our local shelters as we know that there are a lot of youth that are spending time and remaining in shelters at this moment,” said McShane.

With 6,000 backpacks assembled, both McShane and Nelson say its worth seeing the expressions from parents and students when receiving their free back to school supplies.

“They’re so grateful for this resource for their families to allow them to dedicate their funds to maybe another area that’s more important to them,” McShane said.

“Just the excitement on the kids’ face when they get their new supplies; from markers to notepads to crayons and just being ready for the school year and to have a successful year whether they’re in third, fourth or fifth grade it’s just getting ready and hitting the ground running,” said Nelson.

If you were unable to attend the school supply drive students can pick up a free backpack within their enrolled school district.