Reinbold appears in court, held without bail

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A court appearance was held Friday for an Oklee, Minn. man charged in the July 9th murder of his wife.

Forty-four-year old Eric Reinbold appeared before Pennington County District Judge Tamara Yon. Reinbold is charged with two counts of second degree murder. No bail was set.

Reinbold was arrested early Wednesday in a wooded area about four miles northeast of Oklee. He is accused in the stabbing death of his wife Lissette. He was also sought by the U.S. Marshals for violating terms of his release from prison.

Reinbold’s next court appearance is Sept. 3.