NDSU Focusing On “Minimal Gains” Every Day Of Camp

Head Coach Matt Entz emphasized the importance of ending each day of football camp better than the last

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Bison Football squad is back on the field and one of the big storylines early on is how the Herd are just adjusting back to a normal schedule.

To Matt Entz, it’s nothing too different than what they’re typically used to with recruits already on campus and a “dead period” before August, as he calls it. They’ve got just under a month to go before their season kicks off against U. Albany at home. Following an FCS quarterfinals exit in this past spring, the Bison begin their quest for a ninth title in the last eleven years. A point of emphasis from the head coach early on has been finishing each day above where they started.

“Minimal gains everyday, is what we’ve kind of communicated with our guys,” Entz said. “We can’t stay the same. We got to get better. Tomorrow, I anticipate we’ll be better at some things. They’ll always been something to continue to improve on but that’s what I’m looking for. Just daily improvement.”

“It’s big for the younger, especially to experience fall camp and experience what it’s like to be a Bison and to run around and actually get penalized on things that, if you’re not hustling, you know you’re going to get called on and I think that’s big for us,” said Defensive Tackle Costner Ching.

The Bison have their first half-padded practice on Monday.