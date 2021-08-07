UND Not Letting New Familiarity Of MVFC Opponents Alter Approach

The Fighting Hawks head into their second season in the Missouri Valley Football Conference following a (5-2) spring campaign

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR) – UND is now two practices in after welcoming themselves to the Missouri Valley with an FCS quarterfinals appearance last year, even after three cancelations. They have sixteen more sessions before an off week leading into the the season opener at Idaho State on the first weekend of September. This time, there might be some familiarity being that the team will be playing a same group of opponents again but that isn’t changing the way Bubba Schweigert gets his team ready.

“Approach, we keep it the same,” Schweigert said. “We really have a philosophy of how we want to practice and we challenge our guys to be the same guy every day, we challenge our coaches to be the same guy every day and you got to do that a high level. It’s really simple but I’m not going to say it’s easy.”

“We were pretty balanced last year, I think,” QB Tommy Schuster said. “I think just cleaning up our play. I think times we struggled was us really just us hurting ourselves so just focusing in the big games and really just maintaining focus throughout the whole game.”

UND’s season opener against Idaho State will be the ninth head-to-head matchup with Bengals winning the last two.