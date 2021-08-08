East Grand Forks To Play In Hockey Day Minnesota For The First Time

The Green Wave expected to be a part of the tradition last year before COVID-19 forced a cancelation

EAST GRAND FORKS, MINN (KVRR) – Hockey day Minnesota has been around for fourteen years but one of more successful teams on the western side of the state hadn’t been a part of it, until now.

The East Grand Forks Boys squad is set to take on Prior Lake on Blakeslee Field at Minnesota State-Mankato on January 22nd at 1pm. It’ll be the first iteration of this game on a Football field. It comes a year after the Green Wave were expected to be participate. However, COVID-19 canceled it. This time around, it comes on the heels of Tyler Palmiscno’s squad winning the Section 8A title. It’s a day he’s excited for.

“It creates excitement again,” Palmiscno. “We continually want to grow our program at the youth level and you do that with more numbers and in order to get more numbers, you need more excitement. We’ve done done a good job continuing to do that in the last five, six years. The success of our high school team has helped our numbers at youth level a lot. It will be really exciting for our program which hopefully, in turn, help our youth program as well.”