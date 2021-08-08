Post 400 Wins Regional; Advances To Legion World Series

Fargo Post 400 came out on top in the Region 6 tournament Sunday afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KVRR) – Fargo Post 400 came away winners in the American Legion Central Plains Regional at Sioux Falls Stadium in South Dakota.

They won the championship game, 11-1, to capture the Region 6 title and punch their ticket to Shelby North Carolina. There, they’ll play for a Legion World Series Championship. Fargo scored in all six innings except the 4th. Following their only scoreless frame, they put up a five spot in the 6th with the help of an Andy Mach grand slam. Colton Alme tossed a complete game and had four hits to go along with it, as did Kobe Senn who drove in a run on a double. He took home tournament MVP.