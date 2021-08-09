Hyde Development breaks ground for Dakota Commerce Center

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A groundbreaking ceremony is unveiling plans for a four building facility that will help aid e-commerce growth throughout Fargo.

Dakota Commerce Center industrial development will redefine the transportation of online sales from manufacturers to getting goods quicker into the hands of people throughout the region.

It is located next to the new Amazon distribution facility. The commerce center hopes to work in tandem with the warehouse to help support distribution needs.

“Fargo is growing and it is riding the wave of E commerce Which is happening all over the world it’s something that was accelerated by covid when more people entered goods shipped to their homes that day and that show were going to support and we need to create building for them with the same last mile delivery expectations,” Hyde Development CEO Paul Hyde said.

The first part of the development is expected to be up and running by January.