LIVE: Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand Returns

Addie's Royal Cupcake Stand Is Tuesday, August 10th from 3:00-5:30 at First International Bank & Trust in Moorhead

She’s bringing sweets and sunshine back to the valley this morning, all to help a young girl in the metro live her dream.

Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand returns Tuesday afternoon at First International Bank & Trust in Moorhead.

You can meet royal characters and buy cupcakes in person once again this year.

Last year’s cupcake stand was a drive-thru because of COVID.

Money raised goes to the Sunshine Foundation, which helps kids with illness or disabilities see their dreams come true.

This year they’re raising money for Haley, a 16-year-old from West Fargo. She wants to visit theme parks in Orlando.

Addie Loerzel has been raising money for the Sunshine Foundation since 2013, when she realized her own dream to visit Disney World.

Addie says, “I absolutely love that. They’ve been with me for half of my life already.”

KVRR’s Raya Quttaineh will reprise her role as one of the princesses this year.

Find out more about this year’s cupcake stand by clicking here.