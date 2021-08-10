Civil Trial Case Against Patterson & HoDo Goes To The Jury

FARGO, N.D. — A civil trial in Fargo in the case of a man who threw a fatal punch outside of the Hotel Donaldson in 2017 is now in the hands of the jury.

The victim’s wife, Jenny Grant, and Chris Sang are suing the HoDo and Darren Patterson for damages.

A punch from Patterson fatally wounded James Grant on the sidewalk outside the bar.

Sang suffered a serious brain injury in the fight.

A security consultant testified on behalf of the HoDo.

She says the staff responded right away after an arm was grabbed and there was some pushing including into a table inside the establishment.

“Pretty much immediately the bar staff, Jordan Anderson was specifically one of the individuals, intervened and deescalated the situation,” said Elizabeth Dumbaugh.

It is unclear the amount of damages Grant and Sang are asking for.

Patterson pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in 2018 and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He was released after serving 15 months.