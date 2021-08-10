Crop spraying airplane crash kills pilot near Strasburg

STRASBURG, N.D. (KVRR) – The pilot of a crop spraying airplane died Tuesday morning after the aircraft struck a high voltage transmission line in Emmons County.

The crash occurred three miles west and three miles south of Strasburg. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the impact with the transmission line disabled the aircraft, causing it to crash into a nearby field. The pilot was dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the NDHP and FAA with the assistance of the Emmons County Sheriff’s office.

The name of the pilot will be released pending notification of family.