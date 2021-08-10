MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES AND LYNX BASKETBALL ACADEMY CLINIC

THE CAMP BEING OFFERED BY THE TIMERWOLVES AND LYNX TO HELP YOUR KID PLAY LIKE THE PROS.

MOORHEAD, MN (KVRR)

Whether they are new to the game or a young athlete looking to sharpen their skills,

Kids from the community are learning from the best coaches from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx in Moorhead.

“Sports basketball sports in general is about giving and giving back and teaching life skills,” said John Paul Lindgren.

“The ability to bring humanity together regardless of gender or race,” John Thomas said.

The focus for this year’s Minnesota Timberwolves and lynx basketball camp is to elevate the way kids play.

The clinic showcases different skill sets for kids to use in the game of basketball and how to improve their talent on and off the court.

“It’s a mixed of generalized skills offensive defensive team concepts,” said John Thomas.

“We want to work on ball handling, passing, overall concepts of the game shooting. but along with that we want character development,” John Paul Lindgren said.

The basketball academy builds relationships with the community and fosters the love of basketball with as many kids as possible.

“There are young boys and girls that are watching us and because they are watching us we can ultimately set an example,” John Thomas said.

“So there is a lot of things we go through in life that are hard and we want them to be able to say take those hard things and improve from those and grow from those,” John Paul Lindgren said.

The basketball camp continues through this week and to learn when the next camp will be you can visit the Timberwolves basketball academy

website.