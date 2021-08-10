MPCA: 28 Inadvertent Releases During Line 3 Pipeline Replacement Drilling

Willow River/"Honor the Earth" Facebook

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says there have been 28 inadvertent releases of drilling fluid at 12 river crossings along the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline project, more than the agency first reported.

The releases happening between June 8 and August 9.

Thirteen of the spills were in wetlands, including 6,000 to 9,000 gallons released into a wetland a 1/4 mile from the Mississippi River in Aitkin County.

MPCA in July reported just nine such inadvertent drilling fluid releases.

In a letter to Minnesota lawmakers, the agency said it has opened an investigation into the releases.

An Enbridge spokesperson says that in the majority of instances, the drilling fluid was contained entirely on land and cleaned up.

She says Minnesota Pollution Control and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were notified and cleanup was completed under the supervision of trained environmental inspectors and third-party agency monitors.

The replacement Line 3 pipeline is expected to finish up later this year.

More than 600 people protesting the pipeline have been arrested or given citations.