Silver star Car Wash Sponsorship Deal with Heaven Hamling

Silverstar Car Wash announcing North Dakota's first college name, image and likeness agreement with Heaven Hamling

FARGO, ND (KVRR)

History is made as an NDSU women’s basketball player and a local business team up for a sponsorship.

She is the first Bison female athlete to sign an endorsement deal with a local company.

A construction management major, Hamling got a tour of the Silver star construction sites.

Silver Star and Hambling are both feel honored and blessed to be in partnership.

“WE WERE JUST LOOKING FOR A LOCAL ATHELTE WHO HAD SIMLAR INTERSTS WITH WHAT WE GOT GOING ON SO HER CONTRUCTION MANAGEMENT INTERST REALLY FIT WELL WITH WHAT PROJECTS WE HAVE GOING ON IN FARGO ARE AT RIGHT NOW SO TO BE ABLE TO KIND OF GIVE HER A LITTLE BACKGROUND ON ON THE CONSTRUCTION SIDE OF THINGS THAT WE ARE IN RIGHT NOW IS A GOOD FIT FOR US,” said Andrea Vetos.

“IM VERY EXCITED ITS TRULY AN HONOR TO WORK WITH SLIVER STAR AND I HOPE EVENTUALLY THAT SOME OTHER ATHELTHICS THROUGH NDSUCAN GET THE SAME OPPORUNITY AS I DO” said Heaven Hamling.

“SUPPORTERS OF ATHELITHICS ESPECIALLY FEMALES SO IT WAS JUST KINDA A NATURAL PARTNERSHIP FOR US AND FIND A STRONG FEAMLE ATHELTE TO BE ABLE TO HELP REPRESENT OUR BRAND” Andrea Vetos said.

“I LOVE NDSU AND THE FARGO AREA SO I AM REALLY HAPPY THAT I WAS CHOSEN TO DO THIS,”, Heaven Hamling said.

Hamling will create social media content for Silverstar Car Wash and help brand the company.

They will be opening more spots in the coming year.