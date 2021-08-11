Carson Wentz Might Be Back Sooner Than Anticipated

A report suggests that the former Bison QB could be ready for the season opener next month

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (KVRR) – ESPN is reporting that Carson Wentz’s might be ready for the Colts’ season opener against the Seahawks on September 12th. The former Bison underwent foot surgery over a week ago. More recently, the team had announced he’d be out for five to twelve weeks. Indianapolis could have a better idea of where the QB stands two weeks after his surgery.