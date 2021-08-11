Christian Watson Highlights HERO’s Preseason All-America Team

The senior wide receiver took home All-American accolades during the 2021 spring season

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State’s Christian Watson was named to the HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America Team at two different positions Wednesday, Aug. 11, highlighting six overall selections for the NDSU program.

Watson is listed as the second team return specialist and a third team wide receiver. He was a first team All-America kickoff returner during the 2020-21 spring season and an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first team wide receiver.

NDSU fullback Hunter Luepke and offensive lineman Cordell Volson were selected to the HERO Sports preseason first team, tight end Noah Gindorff was named to the second team, and safety Michael Tutsie was named to the third team.

North Dakota State returns 20 of 22 starters from last spring’s FCS quarterfinal team that went 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Bison open their season Saturday, Sept. 4, against Albany at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics