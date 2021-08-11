Fargo Davies hockey holds car wash fundraiser

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Hockey players at Davies High School are getting their hands dirty to raise money for their game day expenses.

The boys hockey team had buckets of cleaning cloths, soap, sponges and power washers as they cleaned cars for $5 per vehicle at Family Fare along 32nd Avenue South in Fargo.

The team is also selling mobile coupon books offering two for one and up to 50 percent off discounts at local businesses.

“The funds today are going to be going towards our travel costs, traveling out to Bismarck, staying at hotels, getting us to eat food and then we’re also going to get a new pair of gold jerseys,” Davies Hockey Player Garret said.

The hockey players say it’s a great team bonding experience.

Click here for mobile coupon book.