Fargo-Moorhead Pride Week kicks off Thursday evening

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – Fargo-Moorhead Pride Week is less than 24 hours away, and there’s plenty to do to help empower and support the local LGBTQ+ community.

It’s quiet inside the Fargo-Moorhead Pride Center for now but Thursday evening, the celebrations begin.

“Everything kicks off Thursday night with Skate Night at Skate City,” explained Fargo’s Pride Collective and Community Center volunteer coordinator Katrina Jo Koesterman.

What better way to bring people together at one of Fargo-Moorhead’s biggest celebrations than with a bit of nostalgia at the skate rink?

“For adults it’s, ‘I remember coming back here when I was a kid.’ For all the little ones it’s like, ‘I’ve never been here, it’s super fun-looking,'” said Skate City Fargo general manager Thea McCrackin.

Registration is required for Pride Skate Night, but there’s still plenty to do even if you don’t make it to the rink.

“After that at 8 p.m. at Rhombus Guys, there’s a Trivia & Karaoke Night hosted by myself, which should be a lot of fun. Just down the street at the same time, Front Street Taproom is giving a Pride Vinyl Night. So if you don’t like trivia or karaoke, you won’t hurt my feelings, you can go down the street,” Koesterman added.

A Youth Pride Drag Show and Pride Dance Party are planned at the Avalon Events Center on Friday.

Pride In The Park will take place Saturday at Island Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The week will come to an end on Sunday with an Interfaith Service at Fargo Theatre and a Pride Parade in downtown Fargo.

Even with all the celebrations, however, those at Fargo’s Pride Collective and Community Center say it’s important to remember the origins of Pride Week.

“The first Pride, of course, back with the Stonewall riots in New York was a riot because it needed to be. Fortunately, we’ve moved a little bit past that now and we’re able to celebrate who we are because we’re out and open in the community,” explained Koesterman.

Masks will be required at the Youth Pride Drag Show since not all kids can get vaccinated yet.

