Update: Jury clears Hotel Donaldson in death of man punched outside bar

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Cass County jury ruled that the Hotel Donaldson in downtown Fargo is not liable for a confrontation that resulted in the death of a man in 2017.

The victim’s wife, Jenny Grant, and Chris Sang filed a civil lawsuit against the HoDo and Darren Patterson.

A punch from Patterson led to the death of James Grant on the sidewalk outside the bar. Sang suffered a serious brain injury in the fight.

Grant and Sang sued the hotel for $2.5 million, saying staff should have known the three men were going to fight after getting kicked out of the bar.

Patterson pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in 2018 and was sentenced to 18 months in prison of which he served 15 months.

Grant and Sang reached a settlement with Patterson out of court for an undisclosed sum.