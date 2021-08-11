Moorhead man arrested for 2019 homicide in South Dakota

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man is in the Clay County jail in connection with a 2019 homicide in Watertown, S.D.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says 18 year-old Gage Stevenson is being held on a First Degree Murder charge.

Stevenson was taken into custody Tuesday by Moorhead Police. Capt. Deric Swenson says police arrested Stevenson after they were notified that an arrest warrant had been issued in South Dakota.

In 2019, Watertown Police reported that a 16-year-old Moorhead boy was suspected of causing the death of 43-year-old Dawn Meyer in a suicide attempt. Police said the boy was driving a car when he slammed into an SUV on U.S. Highway 212 as Meyer was on her way to work.

Police said the boy was a runaway and was going at least 100 mph in a 35 mph zone. He was hospitalized with serious injuries, but was not immediately charged.

Empting says Stevenson will be held in Moorhead until he’s extradited to South Dakota.