Moorhead orchestra performs the national anthem at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – It was a long, but gratifying, day for Moorhead’s Horizon Middle School Orchestra as the youngsters played the National Anthem before the Twins took the field against the White Sox Wednesday afternoon.

5 busses ☑️ 287 Students ☑️ And Road Construction 🦺 ☑️ pic.twitter.com/GavGOwDZDY — Moorhead Orchestra (@MoorheadOrch) August 11, 2021

Since it was a 12:10 first pitch at Target Field, five buses full of 287 students headed to Minneapolis at six in the morning. And, of course, they didn’t get there before dealing with road construction.

And that’s a wrap. It was a super day. Thanks to Gary H. and the rest of the driving crew from Richards. Thanks to Mr. Neill for coming of retirement to conduct. Thanks to Jake & Cole from the @Twins for their help. And thanks to @Audra_Martin for her interest in the kids. pic.twitter.com/NluzgdtA0B — Moorhead Orchestra (@MoorheadOrch) August 11, 2021

On Twitter orchestra leaders thanked the bus crew, Mr. Neill for coming out of retirement to conduct, Twins staff and Bally Sports North reporter Audra Martin for her interest in the kids. She tweeted a video saying she fulfilled a lifelong dream by playing the violin at a baseball game.