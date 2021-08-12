Army Corps of Engineers & state officials review Red River Diversion project

The project is expected to reach completion by 2026.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The commanding general of the Army Corps of Engineers joins North Dakota and Minnesota officials to tour construction of the Red River Diversion project.

“This is a model for the country, for the future, for the core of engineers to build public work projects and we’re doing it right here in North Dakota,” North Dakota Senator John Hoeven said.

Senator Hoeven says the project represents a big deal for the country because of the partnerships involved in helping keep the momentum moving forward.

“This is a one of a kind project in the United States with two huge firsts; One of it is, it’s a public private partnership which is the first one the corp has ever done. That means we build it faster, we build it at lower cost and it’s a partnership between the local area and the federal government. It’s a unique partnership with all those entities partnering with an enterprise to build it,” said Hoeven.

Minnesota officials say it’s great seeing the project come together as it provides relief for the future.

“It’s going to be that permanent and reliable flood protection that is going to be very vital and important for all of the members of Cass and Clay counties. These are lives that were affected by these floods and this is to prevent that in the future,” Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said.

“What it’s really about is people coming together with this vision. I remember when I was in the Minnesota senate and those floods were happening and it was tragic, the devastation that we saw. Now we had those people come together and come up with a plan and put the financing together and bring the people together to make this a reality,” Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach said.

Officials say the project will do more than its intended purpose of flood protection across the Red River Valley.

“It’s a really big deal in terms of saving lives, protecting lives and property and flood protection, making sure people don’t have to buy flood insurance for the future, but this is really the model for our future going forward,” said Hoeven.

“Along with that come a lot of associated features including interstate ways, aqueducts, highways bridges, and everything that needs to come together to keep the community moving, but also have a functioning project at the same time,” said Army Corps of Engineers, Col. Karl Jansen.

